Fans dress up for special Royal Ball celebrating Disney 100 anniversary

'So much of my childhood is inspired by Disney.' Hundreds of specially invited D23 fans take over Walt Disney Studios for unique 'Royal Ball' to celebrate the company's 100th anniversary.

BURBANK, Calif. -- Hundreds of Disney super fans were invited to celebrate the company's 100th anniversary with a Royal Ball. Our parent company invited the special guests, who love all things Disney, to a special event in Burbank.

Fans dressed in Disney style and strolled through the lot at Walt Disney Studios, eating, drinking, and taking photos and more with fellow Disney diehards. The party came with all the extras, and fans were thrilled to experience the Disney magic.

"So much of my childhood, so much of who I am as a creative person is inspired by Disney, so I'm excited to celebrate with my friends and fans alike," said Ranitra Coleman.

"We're here to celebrate Disney and it also happens to be our wedding anniversary," said Cheryl and Sean Vanderbilt. "13 years. What else could it be? Right after Friday the 13th!"

"Disney brings magic. It's my coping skill. It makes me happy," said Christina Cerroni.

Nancy and Ruth Luna told us they both got emotional when they received their invitation to this ball.

"We cried, so happy, and thanks to our parents for showing Disney to us you know," said the Lunas.

They also said Disney magic makes them feel like kids again. "All the time... all the time. I forget how old I am!"

"This is our first D23," said Nathan. "This is replacement to my high school prom. I never went to my prom. It filled a hole in my heart I never knew I had."

