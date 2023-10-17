Disney celebrated its 100th birthday and the upcoming film "Wish" by offering gifts to fans at SoFi Stadium for Monday's Chargers-Cowboys game.

'Wish' comes true for fans at SoFi Stadium as Disney celebrates 100th birthday with gifts

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- SoFi Stadium was under the national spotlight for Monday Night Football, but not all the attention was on the sport.

Disney is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year and surprised fans at the Chargers-Cowboys game with gifts and other goodies.

The company was also marking the November release of the animated film "Wish."

"This is just an incredible opportunity to showcase everything that Disney, the Los Angles Chargers and SoFi have to offer," said Fred Maas, chief of staff for the Chargers.

While it may be the Walt Disney Co.'s birthday, it was the fans who were getting the gifts - and their wishes granted - on Monday. For dozens of fans that included incredible seat upgrades.

Disney's "Wish" lands in theaters on Nov. 22.

