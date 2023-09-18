Disney and Make-A-Wish invites you to the "Once Upon A Wish" Party

Disney and Make-A-Wish team up for a heartwarming, inspirational and historical event for special guests.

The happiest place on earth was a little happier as special guests attend a very special event

Dreams came true for some very special guests as Disney and Make-A-Wish teamed up for the "Once Upon A Wish" Party at the Walt Disney World Resort.

"Make-A-Wish is about providing life changing wishes to children. That's what we're about," said Leslie Motter, Make-A-Wish America's President and CEO.

More than 50 Make-A-Wish kids were in attendance at this first-of-its-kind event.

"It's something that's very humbling for us, when a kid gets to choose where to go and they choose Disney," said Josh D'Amaro, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman.

The magical trip to the happiest place on earth included a breakfast event where kids got to mingle with Mickey and Minnie Mouse, a trip to the parks and then the royal treatment at the "Once Upon A Wish" Party, where Disney Princesses and other characters helped make wishes come true.

This event was particularly special as Disney and Make-A-Wish granted their150,000th wish.

