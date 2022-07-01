Disney Cruise Line

The Disney Wish is packed with endless amounts of Disney magic for all ages

By Alicia Vitarelli
EMBED <>More Videos

Disney Wish packed with endless amount of Disney magic for all

PORT CANAVERAL, Florida -- Disney Cruise Line's newest ship, the Disney Wish, is packed with experiences, entertainment, food and more, as well as endless amounts of Disney magic.

Alicia Vitarelli was joined by Mickey and friends for this christening cruise and has spent the past few days enjoying everything the ship has to offer.

Guests can enjoy attractions, fireworks, entertainment and all kinds of fun on board.

"We have immersed our guests into so many different stories. There's more Disney stories here than we've done before. Everywhere you turn, everywhere you look, there's those stories we've brought to life," said Matthew O'Neill, Assistant Cruise Director.

From the private luxury suites and a relaxing escape at the spa, to joining the Resistance or slinging webs with Spider-Man, there's something for everyone of all ages.

"The heart, the soul, that's put into this ship, the creation of it, the building of it - it's been many years in the making," said O'Neill.

There's even a day on land at Castaway Cay, Disney's private island in the Bahamas, and spectacular evening fireworks show.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traveldisney cruise linevacationdisneycruise ship
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY CRUISE LINE
Disney Wish has fun for the whole family at sea
Disney Wish christened during magical celebration
TOP STORIES
18-year-old arrested for shooting minor outside Sierra Vista Mall
Fresno man found guilty of murdering his girlfriend
Teen killed in Parlier shooting
Crews battling 10-acre wildland fire in Fresno County
WNBA's Brittney Griner's trial starts in Russia court
New California laws taking effect on July 1
Here's why CA gas prices are set to go even higher Friday
Show More
Temporary library to open in Porterville
Tulare Co. Sheriff identifies suspect in 1994 cold case
18-year-old woman's body pulled from Lake Success, deputies say
3 arrested in connection to deadly shooting of Tipton man: Deputies
Fresno council members vote to pass budget for fiscal year
More TOP STORIES News