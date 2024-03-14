Disney Cruise Line offering worldwide adventures to Europe, Alaska, Bahamas in summer 2025

Disney Cruise Line has released its itineraries for summer 2025, and it's a mix of fan-favorites destinations plus exciting new adventures.

Options include tropical getaways to The Bahamas and Caribbean from Florida, adventures in Alaska and, for the first time ever, European sailings to the Mediterranean and Northern Europe onboard the Disney Fantasy.

Here's a quick look at where the Disney Cruise Line ships are sailing:

The Disney Fantasy is marking its inaugural season in Europe, with destinations including Barcelona, Rome and Greece

The Disney Wonder will embark on trips to Alaska from Vancouver, Canada

The Disney Treasure, the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, will follow its inaugural season with itineraries from Port Canaveral to the Eastern and Western Caribbean

The Disney Magic will homeport in Port Canaveral for the first time since summer 2016, taking guests on sailings to The Bahamas and both of Disney's island destinations

Both the Disney Magic and the Disney Dream will take guests to Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, the one-of-a-kind retreat on the island of Eleuthera

The Disney Wish will also sail from Port Canaveral, offering sailings to Nassau and the beloved beaches of Disney Castaway Cay

Itineraries, experiences and offerings are subject to change.

To learn more about Disney Cruise Line, visit disneycruise.com.

Disney is the parent company of Disney Cruise Line and this station.