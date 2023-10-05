Disney's new Wish Together sweepstakes supports Make-A-Wish and gives you the chance to win a trip Disney World and a Disney cruise to The Bahamas.

Disney's Wish Together Sweepstakes celebrates new film 'Wish' and supports Make-A-Wish

Disney is celebrating its new animated film, "Wish," with a chance for you to enter to win a trip for four to Walt Disney World along with a Disney Cruise Line vacation to The Bahamas aboard the Disney Wish.

For every entry into Disney's Wish Together Sweepstakes from now through Jan. 31, 2024, Disney will donate $5 to Make-A-Wish, up to $1 million.

This campaign celebrates Disney's decades-long relationship with Make-A-Wish. Together, they've partnered to make life-changing wishes come true for children with critical illnesses for more than 40 years.

Since the very first official wish was granted at Disneyland Resort, Disney has helped fulfill more than 150,000 wishes globally with Make-A-Wish.

Join Disney and Make-A-Wish to #WishTogether. To learn more and enter the sweepstakes, visit Disney.com/WishTogether.

The film, which is set in a magical kingdom where wishes come true, hits theatres on Nov. 22.

Disney is the parent company of this station.