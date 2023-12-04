Pixar Fest returns to Disneyland in April 2024 and two new Pixar-themed parades will also be introduced.

For 1st time, Disneyland releases full calendar of special events for next year

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- For the first time ever, Disneyland Resort is releasing all the dates for its lineup of special events and limited-time festivities for the coming year.

The release of the events is highlighted by the return of Pixar Fest which will run from April 26 to Aug. 4.

Two new Pixar-themed parades will also be introduced, with a daytime parade debuting at California Adventure, and a nighttime spectacular returning to Disneyland.

For the full lineup of 2024 events, visit the Disney Parks Blog.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this ABC station.

