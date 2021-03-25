Disneyland begins planning effort to expand shops, attractions within park's current footprint

The Anaheim resort is launching a new, multi-year planning initiative called DisneylandForward.
The goal is to create more shops, entertainment and attractions, without expanding past the resort's current 490-acre footprint.
The plan includes potential expansions to both the Disneyland and California Adventure parks.
Disneyland said it is not seeking any public funding for the new effort.
Disneyland expects to reopen to the public on April 30.
