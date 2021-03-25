Arts & Entertainment

Disneyland begins planning effort to expand shops, attractions within park's current footprint

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Despite being closed for a year, Disneyland is charting its course for the future.

The Anaheim resort is launching a new, multi-year planning initiative called DisneylandForward.

The goal is to create more shops, entertainment and attractions, without expanding past the resort's current 490-acre footprint.

The plan includes potential expansions to both the Disneyland and California Adventure parks.

Disneyland said it is not seeking any public funding for the new effort.

More details about DisneylandForward are available here.

Disneyland expects to reopen to the public on April 30.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentanaheimorange countytheme parkdisneydisneyland
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police arrest 18-year-old for murder of Fresno street vendor
CA to open vaccinations to everyone 16 and older
Less punishment for man who injured disabled Clovis man
CA relief grants available for small businesses
Relief fund started for college instructors who lost classes
Biden pledges 200M COVID-19 vaccine doses in 1st 100 days
Man arrested in connection to deadly Fresno shooting
Show More
CA couple embrace for 1st time since pandemic began
Jessica Walter, known for 'Arrested Development' role, dies at 80
Tulare Co. residents 50 or older can get COVID vaccine
Fresno's Hmong community grieves for murdered mom of 6
How Fresno's homicide rate compares to other CA cities
More TOP STORIES News