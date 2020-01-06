Careers

Disney holding auditions for performer roles at Disneyland, California Adventure Park

"Gamora", left, and "Peter Quill-Star Lord" characters of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" perform with the guests during the opening show at Disneyland Paris, Saturday, June 9, 2018. (Francois Mori)

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Want to work at the Happiest Place on Earth? Disneyland Resort in Anaheim is hiring!

The company is looking to fill several performer positions at both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park.

There are four casting calls through March listed on the Disney Audition website. The positions are for high-energy and engaging performers to play Disney, Pixar and Marvel characters at both parks.

Disneyland's Avengers Campus begins 'recruiting' in summer 2020
EMBED More News Videos

Do you have what it takes to become a superhero? Find out at Avengers Campus, which begins "recruiting" at Disney California Adventure park in summer 2020!



They include Cars Land characters, superheroes such as Captain America and classic princesses like Ariel and Jasmine.

Head to the website for more details and a breakdown of requirements for the roles. Good luck!

Disneyland to debut new attractions in 2020
Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will launch Jan. 17 as part of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Park.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will launch Jan. 17 as part of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Park.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersdisneylandmarveljobs
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News