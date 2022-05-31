disneyland

Disneyland Resort announces new 3-day, 1-park ticket offer for California residents

ANAHEIM, Calif.

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Disneyland Resort is giving California residents a new, limited-time offer for the summer.

The three-day, one-park-per-day tickets start at $249 per person, for Mondays through Thursdays -- or, for any day of the week, including weekends, visitors can pay $299 per person.

That works out to as low as $83 per day for each park visitor.

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure guests can buy the three-day, one-park-per-day Park Hopper ticket for an additional $60.

The tickets are good from June 13 through September 15 and are subject to park reservation availability.

Magic Key pass holders who are in the renewal window can renew into one of several passes available in the program.

Several nighttime spectaculars have returned to Disneyland this spring, including:

  • "Disneyland Forever"

  • "Fantasmic!"

  • "Main Street Electrical Parade," celebrating its 50th anniversary

  • "World of Color"


