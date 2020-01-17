Education

Aspiring teen astronaut from New York City wins spot in Disney Dreamers Academy

QUEENS, New York -- A teenager from New York City who aspires to be an astronaut is the latest student to be honored with "the opportunity of a lifetime" by The Walt Disney Company.

Myah Mitchell, a student at The Mary Louis Academy in Queens, has been accepted into Disney Dreamers Academy.

Keke Palmer from "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" broke the exciting news to Mitchell live on ABC's "Good Morning America" Thursday morning in front of her teachers, principal and classmates.

The presentation included a videotaped message of congratulations from one of Mitchell's idols, Dr. Mae Jemison, who was the first African-American woman in space.

Mitchell is a robotics team member, a musician and a compassionate volunteer for many charities. She aspires to be an astronaut, but admits others have tried to limit her dreams.

"People have told me my dream is too ambitious. Being black, being female... people have said to me, that's not for you," she said.

Filled with emotions and tears, Mitchell called it "awesome," while surrounded by her classmates.

Her principal called her deserving.

"She is a musician, robotics team member, started the girls with code program here, she volunteers with vets, mentors young children every Saturday," Principal Ann O'Hagan-Cordes said. "Myah is going to soar to great heights, literally or metaphorically!"

Disney Dreamers Academy, founded in 2008, helps ambitious young people ages 13-19 acquire the tools to make their potential shine.

The four-day event for 100 select students takes place at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

It is hosted by The Walt Disney Company, entertainer Steve Harvey and ESSENCE magazine.

The Dreamers get to interact with Disney Cast Members, celebrities, industry experts and community leaders through inspirational talks, immersive career activities and a networking and interviewing experience.

Dreamers also get to enjoy the fun of Walt Disney World theme park and explore the magic behind the scenes as well.

For more information on the program- - and how all teenagers can apply -- visit the Disney Dreamers Academy website.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC-owned television station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew york cityqueens villagedisneyteenagersastronaut
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News