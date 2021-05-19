5 CA DMV workers admit to taking bribes to approve licenses for unqualified drivers

TORRANCE, Calif. -- At least five California DMV workers have admitted to roles in a bribery scandal involving payoffs to issue licenses to unqualified drivers, according to federal officials and court records.Federal prosecutors say those employees at the agency's Torrance and Lincoln Park sites in Southern California accepted tens of thousands of dollars in payoffs to approve licenses for unqualified drivers.Five employees have entered guilty pleas to various charges in the scheme involving cash bribes at least several times a week, officials say.A DMV investigator helped uncover the conspiracy when she spotted suspicious patterns in application processing at the Torrance office, according to court records.The California Department of Motor Vehicles issued the following statement: