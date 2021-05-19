DMV

5 CA DMV workers admit to taking bribes to approve licenses for unqualified drivers

Five employees have entered guilty pleas to various charges in the scheme involving cash bribes at least several times a week.
By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

5 SoCal DMV workers admit roles in bribery scandal

TORRANCE, Calif. -- At least five California DMV workers have admitted to roles in a bribery scandal involving payoffs to issue licenses to unqualified drivers, according to federal officials and court records.

Federal prosecutors say those employees at the agency's Torrance and Lincoln Park sites in Southern California accepted tens of thousands of dollars in payoffs to approve licenses for unqualified drivers.

Five employees have entered guilty pleas to various charges in the scheme involving cash bribes at least several times a week, officials say.

A DMV investigator helped uncover the conspiracy when she spotted suspicious patterns in application processing at the Torrance office, according to court records.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles issued the following statement:

"The DMV cooperates with law enforcement in the investigation of alleged illegal activity of DMV employees. Fraud prevention is one key component of customer service. The DMV takes very seriously its responsibility to uphold the law as we serve our customers and we applaud our thousands of employees who work with integrity and pride. Internal audits and investigations of reports or indications of inappropriate behavior can lead to criminal investigations. Those who choose to break the law while employed by the DMV will be appropriately disciplined."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiadmvbriberycorruption
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DMV
DMV warns of scammers contacting customers over text
CA commercial driver's license expiration extended through Nov. 30
DMV waiving REAL ID upgrade fees for some Californians
California DMV locations now accepting digital signatures
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News