DNA tests help Fresno County deputies identify murder victim from 1998

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- DNA tests have helped Fresno County deputies identify a murder victim from nearly 30 years ago.

Deputies say that Salvador Meza was 34 years old when he was last seen in Huron in 1998.

Remains were found in 2000 in a water well in Coalinga. Deputies tried using the Missing Person database to identify the person, but had no luck.

This year, a DNA process was able to confirm Meza's identity. He would be 59 years old today.

Deputies say that Meza was murdered and there have been no arrests.

They are hoping that releasing pictures of him can help find new leads.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.