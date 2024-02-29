Former Navy SEAL and chiropractor opens gym in Valley

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- From CrossFit training to preparing cadets for a career in law enforcement, Dr. Joe Martin is helping clients build a foundation for success.

"We're kind of a little best kept secret from a lot of other gyms," he said.

Originally from New York, Doc joined the military after high school. He spent six years with the Navy -- four of them as a Navy SEAL.

"I think what I got from that education point of view and being in the military is a lot of team work, camaraderie, dedication, time under tension, you get the positivity out of that," he said.

After getting his degree in exercise science, traveling the world and getting certified as a sports chiropractor, he's called the Central Valley home for 24 years.

"I wanted to get back into the functional conditioning, get people in shape," Dr. Martin said. "I worked with the Wounded Warriors Project, I've worked with police departments, fire departments."

The sports chiropractor of 34 years still does adjustments, but Doc's Gym is a way to combine his medical expertise and his love of fitness and nutrition, offering clients a holistic approach.

Practicing what he preaches, Doc says the key to longevity is movement.

"You're never too old to do anything and as long as you keep moving, there's less chance of you falling apart," he said.

Doc's Gym now has a second location downtown that's 24 hours with key card access.

