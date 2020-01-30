pets

Dog's owner buys Super Bowl ad to thank vet hospital that treated his cancer

America will soon be introduced to an inspirational golden retriever who beat cancer in a new Super Bowl ad.

Scout and his grateful owner are raising money for the team that saved his life.

When Scout was admitted to the University of Wisconsin's veterinary department last year, he was diagnosed with a rare cancer and given a 1% chance of survival.

The veterinarians were able to develop life-saving technology that removed almost all traces of cancer from Scout's body.

In return for saving his dog, Scout's owner, David MacNeil, CEO of WeatherTech, decided to fully fund a Super Bowl ad to promote the university's great work.

"I hope it has a positive impact on cancer for animals and people all over the world, and that's what this is all about," MacNeil said.

The University of Wisconsin said it hopes to create more life-saving cancer treatments with the funds raised from the ad.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspetsdogsuper bowl 2020animalscancer
PETS
Marley's Bucket List: Chicago family creates bucket list for pit bull with terminal cancer
Family reunited with dog 54 days after deadly tornadoes
Coronavirus info for families: Education, consumer well-being tips
Visalia couple starts pet food pantry during pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News