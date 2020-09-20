Pets & Animals

Dog surfing competition goes virtual, proceeds donated to animal shelter

The pandemic has delayed, postponed or canceled many events, including an annual dog surfing contest in California.

The Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon usually takes place in September at Del Mar Dog Beach in Del Mar, California, but this year's competition was held virtually - accepting videos of dogs surfing from anywhere in the world.

Presenters Doug and Gigi Hokstad provided the commentary for the competition.

Four-legged friends were divided based on weight class and judged on categories including length of ride, size of wave ridden, maneuvers such as walking on the board, turns on the wave, and barking.

The Best in Surf prize eventually went to Sugar, a 10-year-old champ from Huntington Beach, California.

Proceeds from this event go to Helen Woodward Animal Center, an animal shelter.

For more information, visit https://animalcenter.org/surf-dog-surf-a-thon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscompetitionsurfingdogsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 278,368 acres burned with 27% containment
28-year-old armed suspect shot by police in east central Fresno identified
600K Californians wait for EDD benefits amid backlog, report finds
Man crashes on Highway 99 after being shot, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries
Chief Medical Officer for United Health Centers passes away from COVID-19 complications
Man shot and killed in southeast Fresno while standing outside
Creek Fire: Marines, sailors arrive to assist with fire fight
Show More
Fresno Co. school districts can now apply for reopening waiver
Clovis East grad Bryson DeChambeau wins U.S. Open
SQF Complex Fire: 135,802 acres burned, 18% contained
Undercover police investigation leads to sex trafficking arrest in Merced
Clovis police surround home during search for wanted Tulare County man
More TOP STORIES News