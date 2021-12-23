Dole, Fresh Express salad products recalled over possible listeria contamination

One outbreak is linked to packaged salads produced by Fresh Express. The other is linked to packaged salads produced by Dole.
Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Consumers with these symptoms should consult their health care provider.
The FDA says "anyone who received recalled products use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with these products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Listeria can survive in refrigerated temperatures and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces."
Dole Recall
On Tuesday, Dec. 22, Dole Fresh Vegetables announced a voluntary recall of all Dole-branded and private label packaged salads processed at its Bessemer City, North Carolina and Yuma, Arizona processing facilities due to a possible health risk from listeria monocytogenes.
The company is also temporarily suspending operations at both facilities to conduct extensive cleaning and sanitation.
The FDA says this outbreak has been associated with 16 illnesses, 12 hospitalizations and two deaths.
The packaged salads produced by Dole were sold under multiple brands:
- Ahold
- Dole
- Kroger
- Lidl
- Little Salad Bar
- Marketside
- Naturally Better
- Nature's Promise
- Simply Nature
The products include mixed greens, garden salads, Caesar kits, and many other types of salads in bags or clamshells.
The recalled products have a "Best if used by" date between Nov. 30, 2021 and Jan. 8, 2022.
The salads have product lot codes beginning with "N" or "Y" in the upper right-hand corner of the package.
Consumers who still have any of these products in their refrigerators are urged not to consume the product and to discard it immediately.
"The decision to suspend operations and recall all products from these facilities was made after analyzing the strain of listeria monocytogenes isolated in a single package of Dole-branded Garden Salad produced in the Bessemer City facility and a single package of shredded iceberg lettuce produced in the Yuma, AZ facility," Dole said.
Recalled salad items from the Bessemer City facility were distributed in the states of AL, CT, FL, GA, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, and VA. Recalled salad items from the Yuma facility were distributed in the states of AL, AZ, CT, FL, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, MI, MN, MS, NC, ND, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, TX, VA, and WI.
List of Dole Recall Products:
Product Description / Product UPC
(Bessemer City Recall)
Ahold 10oz Chopped Romaine 688267011085
Ahold 12oz American Blend 688267011535
Ahold 12oz Garden Salad Mix 688267184437
Ahold 32oz Garden Salad 688267011610
Ahold 5oz 50/50 Spinach & Spring Mix 688267176524
Ahold 5oz Arugula 688267011559
Ahold 5oz Spring Mix 688267011191
Ahold 6oz Baby Spinach Bag 688267010965
Ahold 7oz Butter Blend 688267011436
Ahold 8oz Italian House Blend 688267011627
Dole 10.2oz Chopped Bacon Caesar 071430000892
Dole 10.6oz Chopped Greek 071430000885
Dole 10.7oz Chopped Fiesta Lime Kit 071430000991
Dole 10.8oz Chop Caesar Kit 071430000847
Dole 10oz 50/50 Spinach & Spring Mix Blend Clamshell 071430010983
Dole 10oz Angel Hair Coleslaw 071430009741
Dole 10oz Baby Spinach Clamshell 071430000168
Dole 10oz Caesar Kit 071430008065
Dole 10oz Light Caesar Kit US 071430009253
Dole 10oz Shredded Carrot 071430000281
Dole 10oz Spring Mix Clamshell 071430000137
Dole 10oz Very Veggie 071430010082
Dole 11.3oz Chop Avocado Ranch Kit 01430000915
Dole 11.3oz Chop Avocado Ranch Kit 071430000915
Dole 11.3oz Ultimate Caesar Kit 071430017029
Dole 11.5 oz Creamy Coleslaw Kit 071430017173
Dole 11oz Greener Selection 071430009659
Dole 12.1oz Buffalo Ranch Chopped Kit 071430000946
Dole 12.2oz Chopped Applewood Bacon Kit 071430001011
Dole 12.2oz Chopped Sunflower Crunch Kit 071430000342
Dole 12.9oz Bacon & Bleu Chopped Kit 071430000304
Dole 12.9oz Chipotle and Cheddar Chopped Kit 071430000311
Dole 12oz American Blend 071430009338
Dole 12oz Garden Salad 071430011355
Dole 12oz Premium Sweet Kale Kit 071430000809
Dole 13 oz BBQ Ranch Chopped Kit 071430000298
Dole 13.25oz Country Ranch 071430017302
Dole 13.6oz Sesame Asian Chopped Kit 071430000359
Dole 13.6oz Sunflower Crunch Chopped Kit 071430000342
Dole 13oz Endless Summer Kit 071430010730
Dole 13oz Southwest Kit 071430017012
Dole 14oz Coleslaw 071430010662
Dole 14oz Southern Slaw 071430010365
Dole 15.5oz Family Ultimate Caesar 071430000830
Dole 15oz Family Classic Romaine 071430010372
Dole 24oz Garden Salad 071430011362
Dole 2lb Chopped Romaine 071430009512
Dole 5.5oz Baby Spinach 071430009642
Dole 5oz 50/50 Spinach & Spring Mix Blend 071430010976
Dole 5oz Arugula 071430010723
Dole 5oz Organic Spring Mix Clamshell 071430846254
Dole 5oz Spring Mix 071430009437
Dole 6 oz Butter Bliss 071430010709
Dole 6.9oz Blueberry Bliss Salad Kit 071430010495
Dole 7oz Field Greens 071430009611
Dole 8.3oz Spinach Miso Crunch Kit 071430010532
Dole 8oz Shredded Lettuce 071430010655
Dole 8oz Spinach 071430009765
Dole 9.0oz Premium Romaine 071430009109
Dole 9.1oz Peppercorn Ranch Chopped Kit 071430000939
Dole 9.8oz Chopped Teriyaki Pineapple Kit 071430001004
Dole 9oz Classic Romaine 071430010693
Dole 9oz Hearts of Romaine 071430009567
Kroger 10oz Hearts of Romaine 011110910448
Kroger 10oz Baby Spinach Clamshell 011110910509
Kroger 10oz Italian Blend 011110910455
Kroger 10oz Leafy Romaine 011110910462
Kroger 10oz Premium Romaine Blend 011110910387
Kroger 10oz Spring Mix Clamshell 011110910523
Kroger 10oz Tender Spinach (Teen) 011110916495
Kroger 12oz Garden Salad 011110910363
Kroger 12oz Veggie Blend 011110910486
Kroger 16oz Organic Spring Mix Clamshell 111110911308
Kroger 1lb Organic Baby Spinach Clamshell 111110911513
Kroger 24oz Garden Salad 011110910370
Kroger 4.5oz Shredded Green Leaf 011110061065
Kroger 5.5oz 50/50 Mix Clamshell 011110910530
Kroger 5oz Chopped Kale 011110221490
Kroger 5oz Organic Baby Arugula Clamshell 111110911506
Kroger 5oz Organic Baby Kale Clamshell 111110917270
Kroger 5oz Organic Baby Romaine Blend Clamshell 111110911278
Kroger 5oz Organic Baby Spinach Clamshell 111110911285
Kroger 5oz Organic Power Greens Clamshell 111110917331
Kroger 5oz Organic Spring Mix Clamshell 111110911315
Kroger 5oz Spring Mix Clamshell 011110910516
Kroger 6oz Baby Spinach Clamshell 011110910493
Kroger 8oz Field Greens 011110910424
Kroger 8oz Shredded Romaine 011110221483
Lidl 10oz Caesar Kit 20737740
Lidl 11oz 50/50Baby Spinach/Spring Mix Blend Clamshell 4056489503576
Lidl 11oz Baby Spinach Clamshell 4056489503552
Lidl 11oz Spring Mix Clamshell 4056489503569
Lidl 12oz American 4056489210511
Lidl 12oz Garden Salad 20737726
Lidl 12oz Sesame Asian Chopped Kit 4056489210450
Lidl 14oz Coleslaw 4056489151265
Lidl 16oz Baby Spinach Clamshell 4056489210542
Lidl 5oz Baby Arugula 4056489210535
Lidl 5oz Spring Mix 20737702
Lidl 6oz Baby Spinach 20737696
Lidl 8oz Shred Lettuce 4056489151272
Lidl 8oz Teen Spinach 20269845
Lidl 9oz Italian Blend 20737733
Little Salad Bar 10.65oz Caesar Kit 4099100263923
Little Salad Bar 10oz Caesar Kit 4099100087000
Little Salad Bar 11.5oz Chopped Avocado Ranch Kit 4099100219555
Little Salad Bar 12oz Chop Sunflower Crunch Kit 4099100087925
Little Salad Bar 12oz Chopped Asian Kit 4099100086973
Little Salad Bar 12oz Chopped Southwest Kit 4099100087031
Little Salad Bar 12oz Chopped Sweet Kale Kit 4099100083552
Little Salad Bar 12oz Garden Salad 4099100082982
Little Salad Bar 14oz Coleslaw 4099100154887
Little Salad Bar 5oz Spring Mix 4099100083507
Little Salad Bar 6oz Butter Lettuce 4099100083064
Little Salad Bar 8oz Shredded Lettuce 4099100087963
Little Salad Bar 8oz Spinach 4099100083453
Little Salad Bar 9oz Italian Blend 4099100083194
Marketside 10oz Angel Hair Coleslaw 681131387491
Marketside 10oz Leafy Romaine Salad 681131027816
Marketside 10oz Premium Hearts of Romaine Salad 681131027830
Marketside 10oz Spinach 681131329460
Marketside 11.3oz Chopped Caesar Kit 681131148320
Marketside 11oz 50-50 Spinach & Spring Mix Blend Clamshell 681131355018
Marketside 11oz Baby Spinach Clamshell 681131090254
Marketside 11oz Spring Mix w/ Greenleaf Clamshell 681131355001
Marketside 12.3oz Chopped Avocado Ranch Kit 681131305136
Marketside 12oz Classic Iceberg 681131328944
Marketside 12oz Crisp Greens 681131355032
Marketside 13.4oz Chopped Southwest Kit 681131305129
Marketside 13.7oz Asian Chopped Kit 681131305150
Marketside 13.8oz Cherry Almond Gorgonzola Chop Kit 681131305167
Marketside 13.8oz Sunflower Bacon Kit 681131305143
Marketside 14.6oz Bacon Caesar Kit 681131387354
Marketside 15oz Caesar Kit 681131387446
Marketside 16oz Organic 50-50 Spinach & Spring Mix Clamshell 681131354783
Marketside 16oz Organic Baby Spinach Clamshell 681131085731
Marketside 16oz Organic Spring Mix Clamshell 681131354769
Marketside 16oz Shredded Iceberg 681131532099
Marketside 16oz Tri-Color Coleslaw 681131387484
Marketside 18oz Premium Romaine Salad 681131388078
Marketside 22.2oz Family Sunflower Bacon Chopped Kit 681131377348
Marketside 23.5oz Family Caesar Kit 681131387460
Marketside 24oz Classic Iceberg Salad 681131328951
Marketside 5.5oz Organic 50-50 Spinach & Spring Mix Clamshell 681131354790
Marketside 5oz Organic Arugula Clamshell 681131221733
Marketside 5oz Organic Baby Spinach & Baby Kale Clamshell 681131221290
Marketside 5oz Organic Baby Spinach Clamshell 681131328982
Marketside 5oz Organic Spinach Arugula Blend Clamshell 681131532082
Marketside 5oz Organic Spring Mix Clamshell 681131354776
Marketside 5oz Spring Mix 681131354998
Marketside 6 oz Butter Blend Salad 681131027861
Marketside 6oz Baby Greens 681131355025
Marketside 6oz Baby Spinach 681131027908
Marketside 8oz Bacon Ranch Crunch Kit 681131305440
Marketside 8oz Shredded Iceberg 681131328968
Marketside 9.5oz Kale Pecan Cranberry Chopped Kit 681131221320
Marketside 9oz Chopped Romaine Mix 681131221412
Marketside 9oz Premium Romaine Salad 681131387538
Naturally Better 16oz Organic 50-50 Spinach & Spring Mix Clamshell 607880203431
Naturally Better 16oz Organic Baby Spinach Clamshell 607880203417
Naturally Better 16oz Organic Spring Mix Clamshell 607880203424
Naturally Better 5oz Organic 50-50 Spinach &Spring Mix Clamshell 607880203363
Naturally Better 5oz Organic Arugula Clamshell 607880203394
Naturally Better 5oz Organic Baby Romaine Clamshell 607880203400
Naturally Better 5oz Organic Baby Spinach Clamshell 607880203370
Naturally Better 5oz Organic Spring Mix Clamshell 607880203387
Natures Promise 10oz Organic Baby SpinachClamshell 688267548864
Natures Promise 10oz Organic Spring Mix Clamshell 688267548871
Natures Promise 5oz Organic 50-50 Spinach & Spring Mix Clamshell 688267154560
Nature's Promise 5oz Organic Baby Arugula Clamshell 688267154478
Nature's Promise 5oz Organic Baby Kale Clamshell 688267154492
Nature's Promise 5oz Organic Baby Romaine Clamshell 688267154485
Natures Promise 5oz Organic Baby Spring Mix Clamshell 688267154546
Simply Nature 16oz Organic Spring Mix Clamshell 4099100088632
Simply Nature 5oz Organic Baby Spinach and Arugula Clamshell 4099100087994
Simply Nature 5oz Organic Baby Spinach Clamshell 4099100088564
Simply Nature 5oz Organic Mixed Greens Clamshell 4099100088069
Dole 8 oz Shredded Lettuce UPC 0-71430-01065-5
Marketside 8 oz Shredded Lettuce UPC 6-81131-32896-8
Kroger 8oz Shredded Lettuce UPC 0-11110-91613-6
(Yuma Recall)
Dole 8 oz Shredded Lettuce UPC 0-71430-01065-5
Marketside 8 oz Shredded Lettuce UPC 6-81131-32896-8
Kroger 8oz Shredded Lettuce UPC 0-11110-91613-6
Dole retailers have been advised to check store shelves and warehouse inventories to confirm that no recalled product is available for purchase by consumers.
Any customer with questions can call the Dole Consumer Response Center at 1-800-356-3111.
Fresh Express Recall
On Monday, Dec. 20, Fresh Express announced a recall for several brands of packaged salad products from the company's Streamwood, Illinois facility.
The brands include:
- Fresh Express
- Bowl & Basket
- Giant Eagle
- Little Salad Bar
- Marketside
- O Organics
- Signature Farms
- Simply Nature
- Weis Fresh from the Field
- Wellsley Farms Organic
On December 16, the Michigan Department of Agriculture identified the outbreak strain of listeria in a bag of Fresh Express Sweet Hearts packaged salad.
Fresh Express said it halted all production at the Streamwood facility and initiated a complete sanitation review.
The recall includes all Use-By Dates of fresh salad items with product codes Z324 through Z350. Product codes are located on the front of the packages below the Use-By Date.
The CDC says 10 people have become ill in 8 states. There has been one death in connection to this recall.
List of Fresh Express Recall Products:
Product / Product Code / UPC Code
Bowl & Basket Baby Spinach 16oz Z324 through Z350 041190066360
Bowl & Basket Spring Mix 16oz Z324 through Z350 041190066469
Fresh Express 50/50 Mix 10oz Z324 through Z350 071279275062
Fresh Express 50/50 Mix 5oz Z324 through Z350 071279271033
Fresh Express 5-Lettuce Mix 6oz Z324 through Z350 071279251011
Fresh Express American 11 oz Z324 through Z350 071279241005
Fresh Express America's Fresh 3 Color Deli Cole Slaw 14 oz Z324 through Z350 071279123004
Fresh Express America's Fresh 3 Color Deli Cole Slaw 24 oz Z324 through Z350 071279127019
Fresh Express America's Fresh Old Fashioned Cole Slaw 14oz Z324 through Z350 071279123011
Fresh Express Baby Kale Mix 5 oz Z324 through Z350 071279271224
Fresh Express Baby Spinach 10 oz Z324 through Z350 071279275048
Fresh Express Baby Spinach 20 oz Z324 through Z350 071279271262
Fresh Express Baby Spinach 5 oz Z324 through Z350 071279271002
Fresh Express Caesar Chopped Kit 9.4 oz Z324 through Z350 071279309194
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Asian 12.3 oz Z324 through Z350 071279302027
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Avocado Ranch 12.8 oz Z324 through Z350 071279309439
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Bacon Thousand Island 9.4 oz Z324 through Z350 071279302096
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Bacon&Bleu 10.8 oz Z324 through Z350 071279306063
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Chipotle Cheddar 11.4 oz Z324 through Z350 071279306049
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Pomegranate 10.3oz Z324 through Z350 071279309101
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Poppyseed 11.7oz Z324 through Z350 071279309118
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Southwest 11.5 oz Z324 through Z350 071279306025
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Sunflower Crisp 11.1oz Z324 through Z350 071279309064
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Sweet Kale 10.9oz Z324 through Z350 071279306056
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Thai 'N" Cashews 11.7 oz Z324 through Z350 071279309248
Fresh Express Chopped Romaine Club Size! 32oz Z324 through Z350 071279261003
Fresh Express Fancy Greens 7 oz Z324 through Z350 071279232010
Fresh Express Farmer's Garden 9 oz Z324 through Z350 071279281025
Fresh Express Garden Jardin Shreds Iceberg 8 oz Z324 through Z350 071279107080
Fresh Express Garden Shreds Green Leaf 4.5oz Z324 through Z350 071279151021
Fresh Express Garden Shreds Iceberg Z324 through Z350 071279151014
Fresh Express Garden Shreds Iceberg 14oz Z324 through Z350 071279152004
Fresh Express Gourmet Café Creative Classics Chicken Caesar 5.75 oz Z324 through Z350 071279407074
Fresh Express Gourmet Cafe Santa Fe Greek 5.23 oz Z324 through Z350 071279407135
Fresh Express Green & Crisp 11oz Z324 through Z350 071279108049
Fresh Express Hearts of Romaine 18oz Z324 through Z350 071279262017
Fresh Express Hearts of Romaine 9oz Z324 through Z350 071279261027
Fresh Express Iceberg Garden - Jardin Iceberg 12 oz Z324 through Z350 071279104126
Fresh Express Iceberg Garden - Jardin Iceberg 24 oz Z324 through Z350 071279104133
Fresh Express Iceberg Garden - Lechuga Repollo 12 oz Z324 through Z350 071279103020
Fresh Express Iceberg Garden - Lechuga Repollo 24 oz Z324 through Z350 071279104119
Fresh Express Iceberg Garden - Lechuga Repollo 3 lb Z324 through Z350 071279106014
Fresh Express Italian 9oz Z324 through Z350 071279211008
Fresh Express Kit Bacon Caesar 10.3 oz Z324 through Z350 071279301082
Fresh Express Kit Caesar - Cesar 9.8 oz Z324 through Z350 071279301006
Fresh Express Kit Caesar Family Size 19.5 oz Z324 through Z350 071279310053
Fresh Express Kit Caesar Lite 9.8oz Z324 through Z350 071279301013
Fresh Express Kit Caesar Supreme 10.5oz Z324 through Z350 071279301044
Fresh Express Kit Italian Balsamic 10.5oz Z324 through Z350 071279302072
Fresh Express Kit Parisienne Supreme 16 oz Z324 through Z350 071279310022
Fresh Express Kit Pear Gorgonzola 6.7oz Z324 through Z350 071279309019
Fresh Express Kit Spinach & Bacon 10.2oz Z324 through Z350 071279302102
Fresh Express Kit Spinach & Bacon 7.7oz Z324 through Z350 071279302089
Fresh Express Leafy Green Romaine 9oz Z324 through Z350 071279261126
Fresh Express Lettuce Trio - Lechuga Trio 9oz Z324 through Z350 071279108094
Fresh Express Organic Baby Arugula 5oz Z324 through Z350 071279780030
Fresh Express Organic Baby Kale 5oz Z324 through Z350 071279780191
Fresh Express Organic Baby Romaine 5oz Z324 through Z350 071279780054
Fresh Express Organic Baby Spinach 10oz Z324 through Z350 071279785028
Fresh Express Organic Baby Spinach 16oz Z324 through Z350 071279785059
Fresh Express Organic Baby Spinach 5oz Z324 through Z350 071279780023
Fresh Express Organic Salad Kit Classic Caesar 9.8oz Z324 through Z350 071279787015
Fresh Express Organic Salad Kit Sweet Dijon Onion 7.6 oz Z324 through Z350 071279787039
Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix 50/50 Mix 16oz Z324 through Z350 071279785073
Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix 50/50 Mix 5oz Z324 through Z350 071279780085
Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix Baby Sweet Lettuce 5oz Z324 through Z350 071279780092
Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix Fresh Herb Mix 5oz Z324 through Z350 071279780047
Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix Spring Mix 10oz Z324 through Z350 071279785011
Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix Spring Mix 16oz Z324 through Z350 071279785042
Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix Spring Mix 5oz Z324 through Z350 071279780016
Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix Super Greens 5oz Z324 through Z350 071279780207
Fresh Express Premium Romaine - Lechuga Romana Especial 9oz Z324 through Z350 071279108087
Fresh Express Premium Slaw Salad Kit - Asian Avocado 9.7 oz Z324 through Z350 071279126043
Fresh Express Premium Slaw Salad Kit - Honey Pecan 9.3oz Z324 through Z350 071279126036
Fresh Express Shreds Iceberg 8 oz Z324 through Z350 071279151014
Fresh Express Spinach & Arugula 5oz Z324 through Z350 071279271194
Fresh Express Spinach 16oz Z324 through Z350 071279785165
Fresh Express Spinach 8oz Z324 through Z350 071279132044
Fresh Express Spring Mix 10oz Z324 through Z350 071279275031
Fresh Express Spring Mix 5oz Z324 through Z350 071279231006
Fresh Express Sweet & Crunchy 5oz Z324 through Z350 071279271187
Fresh Express Sweet Butter 6oz Z324 through Z350 071279221038
Fresh Express Sweet Hearts 9oz Z324 through Z350 071279221052
Fresh Express Twisted Caesar Chopped Salad Kit Asian Caesar 9.6 oz Z324 through Z350 071279309231
Fresh Express Twisted Caesar Chopped Salad Kit Asian Caesar 9.6oz Z324 through Z350 071279302126
Fresh Express Twisted Caesar Chopped Salad Kit Avocado Caesar 9.7 oz Z324 through Z350 071279309217
Fresh Express Twisted Caesar Chopped Salad Kit Caesar 9.4oz Z324 through Z350 071279302119
Fresh Express Twisted Caesar Chopped Salad Kit Greek Caesar 9.3oz Z324 through Z350 071279309224
Fresh Express Veggie Lover's 11 oz Z324 through Z350 071279281063
Fresh Express Veggie Lover's 11oz Z324 through Z350 071279281001
Fresh Express Veggie Spring Mix 7oz Z324 through Z350 071279281049
Giant Eagle American 11 oz Z324 through Z350 003003492310
Giant Eagle American 24 oz Z324 through Z350 003003493037
Giant Eagle Angel Hair Slaw 10 oz Z324 through Z350 003003492317
Giant Eagle Avocado Chopped Kit 7oz Z324 through Z350 003003494286
Giant Eagle Baby Spinach 10 oz Z324 through Z350 003003492327
Giant Eagle Baby Spinach 5 oz Z324 through Z350 003003492313
Giant Eagle Bacon Caesar 10.3 oz Z324 through Z350 030034923365
Giant Eagle Caesar Supreme 10.5 oz Z324 through Z350 030034923358
Giant Eagle Caesarlite Salad 9.8 oz Z324 through Z350 030034923341
Giant Eagle Chopped Asian Style 12 oz Z324 through Z350 030034923310
Giant Eagle Chopped Avocado Ranch Salad Kit 12.8 oz Z324 through Z350 030034939441
Giant Eagle Chopped Caesar 10.4 oz Z324 through Z350 030034923402
Giant Eagle Chopped Chipotle Cheddar 11.4 oz Z324 through Z350 030034923389
Giant Eagle Chopped Southwest Style 11.5 oz Z324 through Z350 030034923327
Giant Eagle Chopped Sunflower Crisp 11.1 oz Z324 through Z350 030034923396
Giant Eagle Chopped Sweet Kale 11.9 oz Z324 through Z350 030034923297
Giant Eagle Coleslaw 16 oz Z324 through Z350 003003492309
Giant Eagle Fancy Greens 7oz Z324 through Z350 003003494283
Giant Eagle Garden Salad 12 oz Z324 through Z350 003003492319
Giant Eagle Hearts of Romaine 9 oz Z324 through Z350 003003492312
Giant Eagle Italian 9 oz Z324 through Z350 003003492311
Giant Eagle Juicing Greens 11 oz Z324 through Z350 003003492321
Giant Eagle Leafy Romaine 9 oz Z324 through Z350 003003492324
Giant Eagle Pomegranate Chopped Kit 10.3 oz Z324 through Z350 003003494284
Giant Eagle Romaine Garden Salad 12 oz Z324 through Z350 003003492316
Giant Eagle Shredded Lettuce 16 oz Z324 through Z350 003003492320
Giant Eagle Shredded Lettuce 8 oz Z324 through Z350 003003492315
Giant Eagle Spinach 16 oz Z324 through Z350 003003492308
Giant Eagle Spinach 8 oz Z324 through Z350 003003492348
Giant Eagle Spring Mix + Spinach 5 oz Z324 through Z350 003003492325
Giant Eagle Spring Mix 5 oz Z324 through Z350 003003492323
Giant Eagle Sweet & Crunchy 5 oz Z324 through Z350 003003492326
Giant Eagle Sweet Butter 6 oz Z324 through Z350 003003492307
Giant Eagle Sweet Hearts 9 oz Z324 through Z350 003003492322
Giant Eagle Veggie Lovers 11 oz Z324 through Z350 003003492328
Little Salad Bar Asian Chopped Salad Kit 12.3 Z324 through Z350 099100086960
Little Salad Bar Avocado Ranch Chopped Salad Kit 13.2 oz Z324 through Z350 099100219542
Little Salad Bar Caesar Chopped Salad Kit 10.5oz Z324 through Z350 099100263934
Little Salad Bar Caesar Salad Kit 10.5 oz Z324 through Z350 099100086991
Little Salad Bar Chef Salad 6.2oz Z324 through Z350 099100107368
Little Salad Bar Chicken Caesar Salad 8.75oz Z324 through Z350 099100096068
Little Salad Bar Classic Coleslaw 14oz Z324 through Z350 409910021843
Little Salad Bar Cranberry Walnut Salad 4.5oz Z324 through Z350 099100096174
Little Salad Bar Garden Salad 12oz Z324 through Z350 099100082979
Little Salad Bar Italian Salad 9oz Z324 through Z350 099100083181
Little Salad Bar Santa Fe Style Salad 7oz Z324 through Z350 099100096143
Little Salad Bar Southwest Chopped Salad Kit 12 oz Z324 through Z350 099100087028
Little Salad Bar Spinach 8 oz Z324 through Z350 099100083419
Little Salad Bar Spring Mix 5 oz Z324 through Z350 099100083495
Little Salad Bar Sunflower Chopped Salad Kit 11.3 oz Z324 through Z350 099100087905
Little Salad Bar Sweet Butter 6 oz Z324 through Z350 099100083037
Little Salad Bar Sweet Kale Chopped Salad Kit 12.2 oz Z324 through Z350 099100083549
Market District Ultimate Kale Caesar Salad Kit 8.5 oz Z324 through Z350 030034939724
Marketside Angel Hair Coleslaw 10oz Z324 through Z350 681131387491
Marketside Baby Greens Salad 6oz Z324 through Z350 081131355023
Marketside Baby Spinach 11oz Z324 through Z350 681131090254
Marketside Baby Spinach 6oz Z324 through Z350 681131027908
Marketside Bacon Caesar Salad Kit 14.6oz Z324 through Z350 681131387354
Marketside Butter Lettuce Salad 6oz Z324 through Z350 681131027861
Marketside Caesar Salad Kit 14.5oz Z324 through Z350 681131387446
Marketside Chopped Romaine Mix 9oz Z324 through Z350 681131221412
Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Asian 13.6oz Z324 through Z350 081131305158
Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Avocado Ranch 12.3oz Z324 through Z350 081131305134
Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Bacon Ranch Crunch 12.8oz Z324 through Z350 081131305448
Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Caesar 11.3oz Z324 through Z350 681131148320
Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Cherry Almond Gorgonzola 13.7oz Z324 through Z350 081131305165
Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Kale Pecan Cranberry 9.5oz Z324 through Z350 681131221320
Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Southwest 13.4oz Z324 through Z350 081131305127
Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Sunflower Bacon Crunch 13.8oz Z324 through Z350 081131305141
Marketside Classic Iceberg Salad 12oz Z324 through Z350 681131328944
Marketside Classic Iceberg Salad 24oz Z324 through Z350 681131328951
Marketside Crisp Greens 12oz Z324 through Z350 081131355030
Marketside Family Size Caesar Salad Kit 22.3oz Z324 through Z350 681131387460
Marketside Family Size Sunflower Bacon Crunch Chopped Salad Kit 22.3oz Z324 through Z350 081131377346
Marketside Fresh Spinach 10oz Z324 through Z350 681131329460
Marketside Hearts of Romaine 10oz Z324 through Z350 068113102783
Marketside Leafy Romaine 9oz Z324 through Z350 681131027816
Marketside Organic Baby Arugula & Baby Spinach 5oz Z324 through Z350 681131532082
Marketside Organic Baby Arugula 5oz Z324 through Z350 068113122173
Marketside Organic Baby Spinach & Baby Kale Mix 5oz Z324 through Z350 681131221290
Marketside Organic Baby Spinach 16oz Z324 through Z350 681131085731
Marketside Organic Baby Spinach 5oz Z324 through Z350 681131328982
Marketside Organic Spinach & Spring Mix 16oz Z324 through Z350 081131354781
Marketside Organic Spinach & Spring Mix 5.5oz Z324 through Z350 081131354798
Marketside Organic Spring Mix 16oz Z324 through Z350 081131354767
Marketside Organic Spring Mix 5oz Z324 through Z350 081131354774
Marketside Premium Romaine Salad 18oz Z324 through Z350 681131388078
Marketside Premium Romaine Salad 9oz Z324 through Z350 681131387538
Marketside Shredded Iceberg Lettuce 16oz Z324 through Z350 681131532099
Marketside Shredded Iceberg Lettuce 8oz Z324 through Z350 681131328968
Marketside Spinach & Spring Mix 11oz Z324 through Z350 081131355016
Marketside Spring Mix 11oz Z324 through Z350 081131355009
Marketside Spring Mix 5oz Z324 through Z350 081131354996
Marketside Tri-Color Cole Slaw 16oz Z324 through Z350 681131387484
O Organics Organic Baby Arugula 16oz Z324 through Z350 007989340944
O Organics Organic Baby Arugula 5oz Z324 through Z350 007989340883
O Organics Organic Baby Kale 5oz Z324 through Z350 007989340916
O Organics Organic Baby Spinach 16oz Z324 through Z350 007989340857
O Organics Organic Baby Spinach 5oz Z324 through Z350 007989340852
O Organics Organic Half & Half Blend 16oz Z324 through Z350 007989340915
O Organics Organic Half & Half Blend 5oz Z324 through Z350 007989340910
O Organics Organic Spring Mix 16oz Z324 through Z350 007989340856
O Organics Organic Super Greens Blend 5oz Z324 through Z350 007989340941
O Organics Spring Mix 5oz Z324 through Z350 079893408538
Signature Farms 50 -50 Mix 5oz Z324 through Z350 002113014670
Signature Farms 50/50 Mix 10oz Z324 through Z350 002113041918
Signature Farms Baby Spinach 10oz Z324 through Z350 002113041919
Signature Farms Baby Spinach 5oz Z324 through Z350 002113014669
Signature Farms Baby Spring Mix 5oz Z324 through Z350 021130146680
Signature Farms Coleslaw 3 Color 14oz Z324 through Z350 021130111961
Signature Farms Garden Salad 12oz Z324 through Z350 002113098135
Signature Farms Green & Crisp 11oz Z324 through Z350 021130419128
Signature Farms Lettuce Shreds 8oz Z324 through Z350 021130112180
Signature Farms Premium Romaine 9oz Z324 through Z350 021130419166
Signature Farms Spinach 8oz Z324 through Z350 002113098134
Signature Farms Spring Mix 10oz Z324 through Z350 021130419173
Signature Farms Sweet & Crunchy 5oz Z324 through Z350 002113014671
Simply Nature Organic Baby Spinach & Arugula Mix 5oz Z324 through Z350 099100087974
Simply Nature Organic Baby Spinach 5oz Z324 through Z350 099100088551
Simply Nature Organic Chopped Kale 12oz Z324 through Z350 099100088735
Simply Nature Organic Mixed Greens 5oz Z324 through Z350 099100088049
Simply Nature Organic Spring Mix 16oz Z324 through Z350 099100088612
Weis Fresh From the Field 50-50 Salad Mix 5oz Z324 through Z350 041497067756
Weis Fresh From the Field Baby Spinach 5oz Z324 through Z350 041497067763
Weis Fresh From the Field Baby Sweet Lettuce 5oz Z324 through Z350 041497067824
Weis Fresh From the Field Spinach & Arugula 5oz Z324 through Z350 041497076192
Weis Fresh From the Field Spring Mix 5oz Z324 through Z350 041497067770
Wellsley Farms Organic 50-50 Mix 16oz Z324 through Z350 088867009193
Wellsley Farms Organic Arugula 5oz Z324 through Z350 088867006716
Wellsley Farms Organic Baby Spinach 16oz Z324 through Z350 088867006711
Wellsley Farms Organic Herb Mix 5oz Z324 through Z350 088867009195
Wellsley Farms Organic Lettuce Blend 16oz Z324 through Z350 088867009194
Wellsley Farms Organic Spring Mix 16oz Z324 through Z350 088867009192
Wellsley Farms Organic Super Greens 16oz Z324 through Z350 088867006714
"Fresh Express has already been in contact with retailers who received the recalled items, instructing them to remove them from store shelves and stop any further shipments to stores from distribution centers and other inventories," Fresh Express said.
Consumers who have the recalled Fresh Express products in their refrigerators should throw them out and not consume them. To obtain a refund or for more information, customers may call the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at 1-800-242-5472.