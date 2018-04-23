CRIME

Domestic violence suspect crashes into two cars in Central Fresno

Domestic violence suspect crashes into two cars (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A man is in custody after crashing into a pair of cars in Central Fresno on Friday.

Fresno Police had just arrived at a domestic violence call when they saw the suspect hop in his car and take off.

Officers say they were not in an active pursuit but were following the suspect when he turned on to a one-way road.

As he crossed McKinley, the suspect hit one car, before continuing down Maroa and hitting another head-on.

The suspect had to be pulled from his car by firefighters and is currently being treated at the hospital.

Two others were injured in the collisions, but are expected to be okay.
