Water may not flow in Dos Palos for 3 days due to algae problem

A high level of algae in the California Aqueduct has caused problems over the past several days in Dos Palos.

The City of Dos Palos is shutting down water for its residents for at least three days to treat after its water treatment plant became clogged with algae.

The city says water is currently being used faster than it can be treated and sent out, so residents should prepare for water to stop flowing.

Dos Palos is preparing to install a temporary filtration system and is now adding additives to the raw water coming into the plant to reduce the algae.

The city receives its water from a pipeline connected to California Aqueduct, located about 18 miles away.

The water coming through the aqueduct is seasonally high in organic content, including algae, and treating this water takes longer.

Dos Palos wrote in a Facebook post that the temporary filtration system would help the plant process the water faster.



The city says it could not give advance notice of the water shut off because "the situation evolved quickly".

Last week, Action News spoke with several city officials, who said crews were working around the clock to keep the water pumping into their plant and troubleshoot any obstacles due to the algae problem.

RELATED: Algae in California Aqueduct causes water challenges in Dos Palos

The city experienced similar issues back in 2013. Residents and businesses relied on bottled water until the aging filtration system could be replaced, using a half-million dollar grant.
