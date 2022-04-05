fatal shooting

Suspect wanted in connection to 2020 double homicide

Police released the surveillance footage from that morning in hopes someone from the community can identify the suspect.
2 men killed, woman injured in shooting outside central Fresno gas station

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for a suspect caught on camera shooting three people at a central Fresno gas station.

The deadly shooting happened early on the morning of June 5, 2020, outside the Arco gas station on Olive Avenue and Parkway Drive.

Surveillance video from the gas station shows a man dressed in dark clothing and wearing a face-covering running towards the group gathered in the gas station parking lot.

Two 27-year-old men died after being shot multiple times. A 48-year-old woman who was shot once in the back was taken to the hospital and survived her injuries.

On Tuesday, police released the surveillance footage from that morning in hopes someone from the community can identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.

