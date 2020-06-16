Suspect arrested for attempted robbery at downtown Fresno bank

UPDATE: Police have taken into custody a man they say handed a WestAmerica Bank teller a note making demands. A security Gaurd tackled suspect and police helped detain him. No one hurt & streets near Tulare and O opening back up. Police sau suspect did not have a firearm. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/9rJnoHU73r — Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) June 16, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody after police say he tried to rob a bank in downtown Fresno on Tuesday morning.Fresno police officers responded to reports of an attempted robbery a little after 10 a.m. at Westamerica Bank on Tulare and O Streets.Officers say the man handed a teller a note with demands. A security guard at the bank was able to tackle the suspect and detained him.No one was injured.Police say the suspect was not armed.Tulare Street was closed while investigators spoke with witnesses and gathered evidence. It has since reopened.