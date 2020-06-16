attempted robbery

Suspect arrested for attempted robbery at downtown Fresno bank

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody after police say he tried to rob a bank in downtown Fresno on Tuesday morning.

Fresno police officers responded to reports of an attempted robbery a little after 10 a.m. at Westamerica Bank on Tulare and O Streets.

Officers say the man handed a teller a note with demands. A security guard at the bank was able to tackle the suspect and detained him.



No one was injured.

Police say the suspect was not armed.

Tulare Street was closed while investigators spoke with witnesses and gathered evidence. It has since reopened.

