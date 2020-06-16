Suspect arrested for attempted robbery at downtown Fresno bank

Fresno police officers responded to reports of an attempted robbery a little after 10 a.m. at Westamerica Bank on Tulare and O Streets.
Officers say the man handed a teller a note with demands. A security guard at the bank was able to tackle the suspect and detained him.
UPDATE: Police have taken into custody a man they say handed a WestAmerica Bank teller a note making demands. A security Gaurd tackled suspect and police helped detain him. No one hurt & streets near Tulare and O opening back up. Police sau suspect did not have a firearm. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/9rJnoHU73r— Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) June 16, 2020
No one was injured.
Police say the suspect was not armed.
Tulare Street was closed while investigators spoke with witnesses and gathered evidence. It has since reopened.