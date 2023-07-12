Suspects wanted for attempted robbery at Fresno grocery store, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects wanted for an attempted robbery outside a southeast Fresno grocery store.

Investigators say the victim was shopping at El Super on Tulare Street when he was approached by two men who asked if his necklace was real.

The victim says they made small talk, paid for their items, and exited the store.

Surveillance video shows the suspects approaching the victim in the parking lot and trying to rip the necklace from his neck.

As the victim ran, officials say another suspect kicked him in an attempt to trip him.

The victim says the suspects drove away in a silver Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.