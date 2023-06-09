WATCH LIVE

Former Downtown Fresno CVS could become housing, reports say

Friday, June 9, 2023 1:38AM
The former Downtown Fresno CVS could soon transform into housing with funding from the state.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The former Downtown Fresno CVS could soon transform into housing with funding from the state.

The Business Journal reports the city is awaiting the release of the state budget in which the Governor proposed $250 million for revitalizing downtown.

Newsom cited the quick recovery the region saw following the pandemic, along with the need to improve infrastructure in the area.

The CVS on Fulton Street closed last year and was acquired by Fresno Housing in March for $2.8 million.

Plans for the area are currently awaiting grant approval.

