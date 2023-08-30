A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly assault in downtown Fresno over the weekend.

Man arrested for deadly assault of 66-year-old in downtown Fresno, police say

Fresno police say it happened just after 11 pm Saturday night at the Rescue Mission on G Street near San Benito Street.

Authorities say 66-year-old Frank Placencia was accused of touching items that belonged to 30-year-old Johnny Hines.

That is when police say Hines confronted Placencia, assaulting him and leaving the scene.

Placencia was found with head injuries.

He was taken to the hospital and died Sunday afternoon.

Police were able to find Hines and arrested him. He was booked into the Fresno County Jail for murder.

Authorities say both men were unhoused.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.