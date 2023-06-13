2 arrested in connection to deadly stabbing of 22-year-old man in downtown Fresno

Police to discuss recent arrests for deadly stabbing in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people have been arrested in connection to the deadly stabbing of a man in downtown Fresno.

Officers took 30-year-old Alejandro Lopez and 33-year-old Jose Orlando Verduzco into custody for the death of Kristopher Rodriguez.

The incident happened on Fulton near Tulare just before midnight on June 1.

Officers say Rodriguez was with friends and family when he got into an argument with another group of men.

That is when police say Lopez and Verduzco attacked Rodriguez, with Lopez stabbing him multiple times.

He died at the scene.

Lopez was initially detained and later taken into custody after treatment at Community Regional Medical Center.

Authorities also say that after the attack on Rodriguez, Verduzco pointed a gun at two women. He turned himself in on Monday.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.

