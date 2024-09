Man hospitalized after stabbing in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in central Fresno.

It happened before midnight Tuesday in the area of Fifth Street and White Avenue.

Police say it began with family members in some sort of argument.

The victim was stabbed in the upper body and was taken to the hospital.

Police say he is expected to be okay and that one person has been detained.