Local non-profit and recovery center rises from the ashes and starts to rebuild

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's a new beginning at the Lighthouse Recovery Center and Program in Downtown Fresno.

A groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday marked the start of the building process for the non-profit's new house.

The building that used to sit on a now empty lot burned down in 2021.

Despite the devastation, founder and CEO, Vikki Luna, never lost hope.

"We had to raise nearly $400,000 plus. That was just phase 1. Now, we are in phase 2 and then phase 3. So, phase 2 is raising the money for the exterior and phase 3 is raising the money for the contents," says Vikki.

Over a hundred people were at the ceremony.

Among them was Elizabeth Rosner, a recent graduate of the center's recovery program.

"It was a new beginning for me because I was using meth, I was prostituting and I didn't have a place for me and my children." says Elizabeth.

Elizabeth was the one who called 911 when the fire broke out.

Although the original building is not there anymore, Elizabeth is glad her children will be able to see the place that changed her.

"The center taught me how to be a stronger mother. It taught me how to love yourself and to grow closer to God," says Elizabeth.

Vikki's non-profit focuses on helping women get back on the right track through education, employment, and training.

Once the new building is up, she has plans to keep the outreach growing.

"This is to benefit our community so it takes the community, our talents, our treasure, every one pitching in to make the dream happen. Because together we are changing the community and the bible says when the city prospers you prosper," Vikki explains.

The Lighthouse Recovery Center is expected to be re-built within eight months.

If you would like to donate to the center, you can visit here.