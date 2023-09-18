Man stabbed in the head in downtown Fresno, police say

A man is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed in the head in downtown Fresno.

Officers say a man in his 40's told them he was asleep near the sidewalk when an unknown man attacked him and then walked away.

Police responded to a call just before 1 am Monday near F and San Benito streets.

The victim was stabbed in the back of the head and taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

Officers say he is expected to survive.

Detectives are now working to find witnesses to the attack.

A possible motive and suspect description have not yet been released.