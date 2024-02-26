Man hospitalized after stabbing in downtown Fresno, authorities say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating a stabbing in Downtown Fresno.

It happened at about 11 pm Sunday on high-speed rail property at Santa Clara and G Street.

Fresno police found a man in his 20s with a cut to his face.

Officers say he was slashed during an argument with another person. He then ran off to find officers.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center. His condition has not been released.

Police questioned people in the area, and have not provided a suspect description.