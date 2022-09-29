Friendly fliers, not fines: Fresno to give warnings to first-time parking offenders

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Starting this weekend, the City of Fresno will start giving out friendly reminder fliers for first-time parking stall and meter offenders instead of issuing a fine.

Drivers, who are first-time offenders, will receive a notice on their car explaining how to pay for parking downtown, but not giving them a fine.

Instead, it will list the three ways you can pay for parking in Downtown Fresno.

Credit card and coin payments are accepted at the meter or on kiosks throughout downtown. You can also pay with the ParkMobile app for smartphones.

The back of the notice will also feature a list of Downtown Fresno businesses and their locations on a map.