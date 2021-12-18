25-year-old man shot in southwest Fresno restaurant, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after they say a man was shot in southwest Fresno Friday afternoon.Authorities say it happened at Rocio's Mexican Restaurant on Fresno and C streets just before 3 pm. Witnesses and employees told police that someone had been shot.Police say the suspect or suspects shot at a 25-year-old man. A couple and multiple employees were inside the restaurant when the shooting happened.The victim was shot in the leg and taken to Community Regional Medical Center.Witnesses were able to give police a description of the car that drove off. Police found that car later and detained two people.Police say they believe the shooting was targeted.