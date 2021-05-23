Woman stabbed multiple times in Downtown Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed several times Sunday morning in Downtown Fresno.

Officers responded to the scene near San Benito and H Street around 11:30 am and found the woman stabbed multiple times in the upper body.

They say the suspect left the scene on foot and they are still working to track them down. Police believe the suspect is a female.

There is no motivation for the stabbing at this time.

The victim is expected to recover from her injuries.
