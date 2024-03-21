New roundabout to help ease traffic in downtown Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Changes are coming to downtown Hanford, as the city is moving forward with plans to add a roundabout to the area.

It would replace stop lights at the busy intersection on 7th and Douty Streets.

This will impact thousands of commuters who drive through the area every day.

The City is hoping to help ease traffic at one of its busiest intersections.

City leaders say traffic congestion is worst during lunch hours when people are going to and from work.

Deputy City Manager Jason Waters says research shows that a roundabout could reduce the risk of accidents by almost half.

"We rely on the information provided to us by our engineers that show us that this is a good fit. This is something that will improve this intersection so we're moving forward based on information and data provided to us by an engineer," says Jason.

But over a dozen people spoke against the project at Tuesday's city council meeting-- citing concerns including parking, impacts to local businesses, and safety for drivers and pedestrians.

Criket Sossamon has lived in Hanford for four years.

She walks the downtown area almost daily and feels the new project would pose problems for pedestrians since traffic keeps moving at a roundabout.

"I also think the construction of it would make it very difficult for everybody to get to work on time. The trains already make it really hard. And I myself I work and I ride the bus so the bus goes through here at least 20-30 times a day so it makes it even harder," expresses Criket.

The $4M project is also set to include improvements to sidewalks, landscaping and crosswalks in downtown.

Federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan are helping make this happen.

"Downtown is an area that we are very proud of. It's an area that we know we need to invest in. So, this money, in addition to the intersection, is going to improve how the rest of the downtown looks, so we're very excited about that prospect," says Jason.

The plans are expected to be completed by the end of the year, meaning construction will not happen until next year.

After that, it could take several months for the project to be complete.

The city urges people to contact them if they have any questions or concerns about the project.

