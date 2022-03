VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Reconstruction on downtown Visalia parking lots is underway as part of the city's Parking Lot Maintenance Program.The Tulare County Library Parking Lot at the intersection of Oak Avenue at Encina Street is currently closed to the public for construction.Meanwhile, Parking lot 19 at the intersection of Santa Fe Street at Acequia Avenue will be closed starting March 11.The parking lot reconstruction work involves asphalt concrete demolition, base preparation, paving operations, and striping activities.