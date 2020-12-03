Shopping

Drake is selling scented candles that smell like the rap superstar

By Marianne Garvey
Wanna make your house smell like Drake? Now you can.

The rapper has released a line of scented candles, one of which "actually smells like Drake."

And according the description from Revolve, the company he teamed with on the scent, the $80 candle emits a "Smooth musk fragrance is introspective as in an interpretation of your beautiful self, yet extrovertive as how you would want others to see your bold and brilliant self."

The smell of the candle, called Carby Musk, "Features notes of Musk, Ambers, Cashmere, Suede, and Velvet. Actually smells like Drake - it's the personal fragrance he wears."

Drake even suggests "playing the album that inspired this entire project the first time you light one: 'Midnite - Live In Eugene.'"

The soy wax blend also includes a marker to personalize the jar. The candle, according to Revolve's website, has already sold out.

Drake's Better World Fragrance House line includes five different smells in all. The four other fragrances are called Sweeter Tings, Williamsburg Sleepover, Good Thoughts, and Muskoka.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingdrakerappergiftsgift ideas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Show More
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
Protesters gather outside Tower Theatre as pending sale looms
More TOP STORIES News