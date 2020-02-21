Society

Drew Barrymore opens up about health, body image in candid Instagram posts

Drew Barrymore is opening up about her weight loss rollercoaster journey on Instagram and urging people not to buy into body-after-baby posts.

"It takes so much for me to look decent. I have to eat just right and work my [expletive] off! I cannot fight the fact that I have the propensity to be the Pillsbury dough boy! (Now all I can think about is crescent rolls)," Barrymore wrote on Instagram.

She added: "DON'T Be fooled by what you see when people are thin right after baby. Don't compare yourself to the magazines and the red carpets. If I looked decent on anything I have done since I had my two kids, I have clawed my way there."



Barrymore said she has "found that elusive B called BALANCE," writing, "It only took 45 years to find myself. Right where I am supposed to be. And it's not perfect. But it's me."

Just last year, Barrymore said in an interview on "Good Morning America" that having kids has changed her outlook on life. Her new comments come as she has been weighing in on health and wellness on her Instagram and pledging to wrap up her #WellnessWeek with a social media break.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhealthsocial mediafamily
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News