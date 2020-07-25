Drive-by shooting hits east central Fresno home, no injuries reported

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that hit a home in east central Fresno Friday night.Officers responded to 911 calls near a house on Clay and Recreation just before midnight.They discovered some shots had hit the home and investigators believe the suspects drove off quickly after firing at the house."It looked like a large lifted white truck," says Fresno Police Lt. Tim Tietjen. "Maybe somebody in the back of the truck sat up and opened fire on the residence."The gunfire didn't hit anyone living inside the home and officers spent the early hours of Saturday morning interviewing witnesses who may have seen the truck drive off.