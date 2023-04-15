Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting outside Tulare County home

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after he was struck several times during a drive-by shooting in Tulare County on Friday night.

The shooting happened around 8:30 pm in the area of Bradbury Avenue and Cedar Street in Pixley.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says the man was standing outside of his home when someone fired at him from a vehicle.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where his condition is currently unknown.

Deputies say the vehicle left the area after the shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.

