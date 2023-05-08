Soon-to-be veteran moms celebrated with drive-thru baby shower

One local organization was taking action to help veterans that are also soon-to-be moms - just ahead of Mother's Day.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One local organization was taking action to help veterans that are also soon-to-be moms - just ahead of Mother's Day.

The VA Central California Healthcare System hosted the event at the VA Medical Center located in Central Fresno.

The women's veteran program hosted a drive-thru baby shower.

More than 30 veterans drove up and were gifted handmade blankets, diaper bags, and other necessary baby items.

Officials thanked the support from the community and partners for making the event possible.