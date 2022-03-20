Art of Life Cancer Foundation hosting Drive Thru Feastival at Woodward Park this month

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Art of Life Cancer Foundation is hosting an opportunity to taste dishes from some of the Valley's best chefs.Tickets are officially on sale for the Drive Thru Feastival at Woodward Park.The six-course menu features creations from Tulare Bistro, See'sonal Eats, Painted Table, Daniel and Clair, Ooh De Lolli Bake Shop, and Ampersand Ice Cream.You have the option to drive through and take your meals home or you can enjoy a picnic in the Art of Life Healing Garden, with live entertainment and artwork created by cancer survivors."All the different art installations were created by different cancer survivors. They worked with local artists to create different pieces. There are lots of benches in memory of different people trees sponsored by families and companies. There's a lot to see. It's become kind of a Fresno landmark," said Liz Ray with the foundation.The Drive Thru Feastival takes place Thursday, March 31st.This is the second year the event is taking place.All proceeds benefit the Art of Life Cancer Foundation.The nonprofit supports those impacted by cancer.It also created and manage the Art of Life Healing Garden at Woodward Park.