Driveby shooter hits southeast Fresno house hours after nearby shooting

By
A driveby shooter damaged a southeast Fresno house Saturday morning but didn't hurt anyone.

Crime scene investigators marked evidence outside the house just about two miles away from the scene of another driveby shooting two hours earlier.

"We found some evidence of the shots being fired from the street and we're collecting evidence at this point in time," said Sgt. Donnie Dinnell. "We've got video but it's a pretty limited perspective of the car. We're still working on that."

Police say the video could lead them to the car, but nobody saw it in person.

They don't have any evidence the shootings are connected.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tulare County sheriff's sergeant arrested for domestic violence
Fiery Coalinga car crash kills at least one
One injured in southeast Fresno driveby shooting
Chase leads Visalia police to wanted man and meth
Community honors Fresno Co. deputy shot in Tollhouse at football game
Woman says suspect shot at her home while attempting to attack wife
Kingsburg toddler surprises organ donor to celebrate successful transplant
Show More
Man arrested for kidnapping, other attempted abductions in northeast Fresno
Family remembers Visalia murder victim, suspect arrested
American Airlines mechanic accused of sabotaging plane
Man accused of killing Tulare Co. dairy farmer appears in court
Arizona woman dies after falling more than 500 feet while climbing Half Dome
More TOP STORIES News