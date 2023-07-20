Action News has learned the driver of a crash that killed a young girl in Tulare County in 2019 will not be serving any time because she has died.

Driver accused of killing 10-year-old in 2019 dies before serving time

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The driver of a crash that killed a young girl in Tulare County will not be serving any time.

The Orange County Coroner's office tells Action News Sara Spagnolini died on July 10.

In February, she did not show up for her sentencing for the crash that killed 10-year-old Francine Salazar.

The crash happened in 2019 when Spagnolini's vehicle blew a stop sign and slammed into Salazar's family car.

The girl died at the scene.

The California Highway Patrol says Spagnolini was driving 60 to 80 miles an hour and had a suspended license.

The cause of her death is under investigation.

Authorities say it may take at least four months to determine a cause.