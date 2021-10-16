FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- When your teenage child first gets their license, what are the provisions they have to follow?
"Your new driver and teenager, if they're under the age of 18 years old, have a provisional license for 12 months," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol.
"There's three basic rules that need to be remembered when it comes to provisional driver's license in the state of California. The first provision is there's no handheld electronic devices due to the distraction that they impose," he explained. "The second provision is they cannot drive between the hours of 11pm and 5am, and the reason for this is the vast majority of teenage traffic fatalities occur during that time."
"The third and final provision is your teenager cannot have any passengers under the age of 20 inside their vehicle - unless there's a valid California-licensed driver who is sitting in the right front passenger seat, sober, and over the age of 25."
Pennings added that those provisions apply for the first 12 months if the drive is under the age of 18 years old.
For other answers from the CHP, go to abc30.com/knowtheroad.
If you have a question about the rules of the road, fill out the form below for a chance to be featured on Know the Road with the CHP.
(mobile users tap here for form)
Know the Road: What are the rules for a provisional license?
KNOW THE ROAD
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News