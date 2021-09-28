Know the Road

Know the Road with the CHP: How close can I park to a fire hydrant?

By
Know the Road: How close can I park to a fire hydrant?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- How close are you legally allowed to park to a fire hydrant if the curb isn't painted red?

"If there's public parking next to that fire hydrant, the vehicle code clearly says that you have to maintain 15 feet in either direction of a fire hydrant, regardless of whether the curb is painted red or not," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol.

"If the vehicle violates this law... it is a parking violation and the fines vary depending on the county or the city in which the violation occurred," Pennings said.

For other answers from the CHP, go to abc30.com/knowtheroad.

If you have a question about the rules of the road, fill out the form below for a chance to be featured on Know the Road with the CHP.

