Know the Road with the CHP: Driving through the gore point

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're about to miss your freeway exit, are you allowed to drive through the "gore point" that separates the freeway lanes and the exit lane?

"The gore point is that area of space that is between the through travel lanes and the off-ramp," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "It's actually considered an extension of the shoulder and is marked by solid white lines."


"Because it's an extension of the shoulder, it technically is illegal to travel across that portion of the roadway in order to make your exit - it could be considered driving on the shoulder," Pennings said. "However, more importantly, that could be considered an unsafe turning movement and that is a moving violation."

"So how do you prevent this from happening? Well first of all don't drive distracted, be aware and be conscientious of your surroundings and plan ahead," he said. "If you're going to need to take the exit, make sure you're in the appropriate lane for you to do so safely so that you're not putting that type of situation."

