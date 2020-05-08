CHP Merced K9 finds drugs, thousands of dollars hidden inside deodorant

According to the CHP, the officer and K9 "Beny" saw a gray truck speeding and pulled the truck over. After the officer noticed indicators of criminal activity, Beny was brought over to sniff the truck.
Beny gave a positive alert to the officer, indicating that drugs were present in the vehicle. During a search of the truck, the officer found several suitcases filled with numerous hygiene products, including deodorant, Vicks and vaseline.
Officers found close to $240,000 in cash, cocaine and marijuana inside the hygiene products. The driver was arrested and charges are pending.