CHP Merced K9 finds drugs, thousands of dollars hidden inside deodorant

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A K9 officer and his handler with the California Highway Patrol in Merced found $240,000 and drugs in numerous hygiene products on Thursday.According to the CHP, the officer and K9 "Beny" saw a gray truck speeding and pulled the truck over. After the officer noticed indicators of criminal activity, Beny was brought over to sniff the truck.Beny gave a positive alert to the officer, indicating that drugs were present in the vehicle. During a search of the truck, the officer found several suitcases filled with numerous hygiene products, including deodorant, Vicks and vaseline.Officers found close to $240,000 in cash, cocaine and marijuana inside the hygiene products. The driver was arrested and charges are pending.