Dozens arrested in takedown of cartel-linked drug trafficking ring in Valley, officials say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Almost 90 people have been arrested in a months-long investigation that officials say dismantled a drug cell operation in the Central Valley.

Early Thursday morning, 21 different teams of local, state, and federal investigators targeted homes, serving search warrants after nine months of investigation.

28 people are now facing federal charges, but they were far from the first in what has been dubbed 'Operation SLO Ride,' named after the initial information coming from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Thursday morning alone, more than 200 pounds of meth, three kilos of cocaine and more than 20 guns were seized along with a bulletproof vest.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux says he believes because of this operation, communities are safer.

"This investigation dismantled, completely dismantled this drug operating cell. Now, they didn't completely get rid of cartels operating here in the Central Valley, but this cell was completely dismantled."

The Sheriff said the cell had direct ties to the Sinaloa drug cartel in Mexico.

Since the investigation began in July 2023, the sheriff says more than 85 people were arrested, with nearly 1,000 pounds of meth seized, 64,000 fentanyl pills, hundreds of thousands in cash, and more than 80 guns.

The investigation included phone taps and confidential sources.

"The intelligence we gathered provided a wealth a knowledge, which detailed the full scope of this organization. We knew who was calling the shots, the size of each drug load, who was transporting the drugs, and what their final destination was," said DEA Special Agent Brian Clark.

The operation is part of a greater effort called the High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Program, which works around the country to target drug operations.

"It's a unique grant program that it funds strategies developed and implemented at the local level by a coalition of federal, state, and local partners," said John Martin, director of HIDTA Central Valley.

Investigators say their work is far from over and gave a warning to those who are involved in drug operations.

"The DEA will pursue you without hesitation. We will relentlessly attack your organization at every level to protect the safety and health of our communities," said Clark.

For Boudreaux, the massive drug trafficking bust hits close to home.

"Our children's lives are in jeopardy," said Boudreaux

On Tuesday, Action News reported on the discovery of a South Valley two-year-old exposed to fentanyl at his home last week, leading to the arrest of his own father.

Authorities say the father admitted to possessing the poison.

Meanwhile, the community of Goshen is still reeling from the January 2023 execution-style murders of six family members.

Those killed, including a young mother and her 10-month-old son, were all believed to be victims of a cartel.

