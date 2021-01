FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officers arrested an alleged drunk driver after he slammed into a tree in Merced.A 32-year-old man drove his car off the roadway and hit the tree on Highway 59 near Snelling Road just before 3 am.The driver broke his arm in the crash and officers say he had been drinking before the wreck.He's been booked on suspicion of DUI.