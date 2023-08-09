Drunk driver sentenced for hitting and killing Porterville High School student

The drunk driver convicted of hitting and killing a Porterville High Student learned his fate Monday.

Harvey Jacobo was sentenced to 20 years in state prison in the death of 15-year-old Jayden Arias.

Back in 2020, investigators say Jacobo was intoxicated behind the wheel when he collided with Arias as he rode his bike.

Jacobo took off, but was found a few miles away by Porterville Police.

He was on probation for felony DUI and was driving with a suspended license at the time of the crash.