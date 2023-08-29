'Live Like Molly': Clovis Community College remembers student killed by drunk driver

Live Like Molly Week promotes positivity and raises awareness about the dangers of impaired driving.

Molly Griffin was tragically killed by a drunk driver at 23 years old.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Community College is taking action to honor a former student killed by a drunk driver by spreading kindness throughout the week.

Live Like Molly Week promotes positivity and raises awareness about the dangers of impaired driving.

Students will be donating children's books and attending demonstrations from Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Angels of Grace.

Wednesday the students will roll up their sleeves for a blood drive.

The week wraps up with ice cream that students can buy with their Random Acts of Kindness Tokens.

"We never know what anyone is going through, so really, just a simple smile or good morning can really mean something. We're having students do random acts of kindness, and they get a cute little token that says I did a random act of kindness," said Estefania Ponce, a program assistant.

Molly Griffin was tragically killed by a drunk driver at 23 years old.

The nurse had a passion for doing random acts of kindness.

Her birthday would have been August 26th, which is why the Clovis Community College campus celebrates Live Like Molly Week this week.